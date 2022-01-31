RIYADH: The Transport General Authority has reiterated that starting next Tuesday, vaccination with a booster dose and the “immune” vaccinated status in the Tawakkalna app will be a prerequisite for the use of land, sea and rail transportation in the Kingdom, with the exception of groups exempt from taking the vaccine.

The decision includes the use of trains, taxis, car rentals, passenger transport applications, buses for transporting passengers inside and outside cities, as well as ferries between Jazan and Farasan Island. It also applies to entry into the authority’s headquarters and its branches, business service centers, the headquarters of carriers and operators, transportation services and stations, rental outlets and other supporting facilities.

The new measures aim to create a safe transportation service environment in compliance with the recommendations of the authorities to obtain booster doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to enhance the level of immunity among the public and control the spread of the virus.

The Transport General Authority stressed that all licensed facilities are to apply all preventive measures approved by the relevant authorities and published on the Public Health Authority website.

