RIYADH — Around 117,114 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.



According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from Oct. 13 to 19.



The arrests included 9,346 violators of the residency system, 4,980 violators of the border security rules, and 2,788 violators of the labor laws.



Another 600 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 28% were Yemenis, 69% Ethiopians, and 3% of other nationalities, with 73 violators being caught trying to cross the border to exit Saudi Arabia.



Sixteen persons were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.



A total of 52,784 violators are currently subjected to procedures for violating regulations, of which 48,788 are men and 3,996 are women.



Of them 42,602 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,411 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 9,132 violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1million in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.

