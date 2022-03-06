At a time the Ministry of Interior is planning to issue all types of visit visas, particularly the families of expatriates, a security source revealed that verbal instructions were given to stop the issuance of commercial visit visas, especially for the citizens of an Arab country except if it is extremely necessary, reports Al-Anba daily. According to the source, several nationals of the abovementioned country were arrested for begging and the Interior Ministry discovered that they arrived in Kuwait before the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, the source explained the procedures for ensuring that a visitor has been vaccinated against Coronavirus with the vaccines approved in Kuwait before the issuance of the visit visa. He said the Residency Affairs Department will issue the visit visas, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines must check the vaccination certificates. Also, the ministry is expected to announce new measures soon in view of the continuous improvement of the health conditions; such as stopping the renewal of residencies for expatriates who are outside the country and remote work

