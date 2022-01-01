RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that it had launched an e-maritime transit visa for those coming to the kingdom via cruise trips.



The ministry said that the e-visa will be given to those arriving via cruises, as those wishing to obtain the visa submit their application through the foreign ministry' platform.



The ministry set its instructions to receive the visa, where it said that the application should be filled out after purchasing the cruise ticket in cooperation with the Red Sea Company, followed by registering of their application data on the foreign ministry' Visa Services Platform.



The ministry confirmed that after submitting the application for those wishing to obtain the e-maritime transit visa, it will be processed and approved through the digital Saudi embassy's platform.