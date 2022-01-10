RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said that the enforcement sector achieved excellent progress in 2021 in terms of digital transformation.



The enforcement e-system (Tanfith) was launched at enforcement courts to improve efficiency and save clients time and effort.



These courts received over 800,000 applications that were processed fully electronically. The system reduced the procedural steps and consolidated five operating systems into a single system with smart interactive tools.



Another effective digital solution was the Nafith enforcement platform. Used by more than 666,000 clients, Nafith platform issued over 1.5 million enforcement instruments.



The platform allows clients to electronically create, save and mange enforcement instruments, such as promissory notes, in a secure and reliable environment.



Another successful implementation was seen at the judicial e-auction platform, which recorded sales worth SR2.86 billion through 950 auctions and over 18,000 registered bidders.



In 2021, Saudi enforcement courts undertook over 500 applications for the enforcement of foreign rulings, and local and foreign arbitration awards worth SR2.7 billion (nearly $640 million) in total.



The enforcement courts also received over 165,000 rental (Ejar) e-leases as enforcement instruments through direct e-filing without requiring any litigation.



In family related cases, the 55 custody and visitation centers (under shaml initiative) enabled the implementation of child custody and visitation rulings across the Kingdom, and extended over 236,000 services to over 40,000 clients.



This initiative won a national award in 2021 among 57 participating government institutions.