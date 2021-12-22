PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt’s National Council for Wages on Wednesday announced the implementation of a minimum wage of 2,400 Egyptian pounds ($152) in the private sector for the first time effective January 2022.
The council also set the value of periodic increment at 3 percent of the insurance wage, which is 70 Egyptian pounds.
These measures seek to protect workers’ rights and ensure suitable wages to help them maintain a suitable living standard, said Hala Al-Saeed, minister of planning and economic development.
The minister, who is also the council’s president, said the decisions will be binding as per the new labor law.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.