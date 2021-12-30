Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expecting two million passengers over the next 11 days as the peak travel period for the winter season arrives, but has said only ticketed passengers will be allowed inside its terminals.

Dubai Airports, operator of DXB said it had put the measure in place until January 8th to minimise crowding and ensure the health and wellbeing of its passengers and frontline employees.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday announced 2,336 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours in the UAE.

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in the UAE in recent weeks. The country confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant at the start of the December, after it was first identified in South Africa and Botswana last month.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021