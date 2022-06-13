The number of creative licences issued in Al Quoz Creative Zone has increased by 82 per cent since the launch of an initiative that makes it easy to start businesses.

The ‘Creatives Journey’ was launched as part of the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform to allow creative and talented individuals to start their businesses within minutes.

Al Quoz Creative Zone has also joined the Rental Index, which allows tenants to calculate rent increase and average rent in the real estate market. In addition, a decree was earlier to exempt tenants rebuilding or renovating their properties to benefit the creative community in Al Quoz Creative Zone from rent for up to two years.

Dubai Culture has also provided the opportunity for artisans, creatives and manufacturers in Al Quoz to apply for the long-term cultural visa.

These came as the Higher Committee of the Al Quoz Creative Zone Development Project met recently. The meeting was presided over by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

The committee also set its priorities for the next phase to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and ensure the completion of the project.

It added three new members representing Dubai Police; the Digital Dubai Authority and the Government of Dubai Media Office.

“We will continue to strengthen our efforts to enhance the emirate’s position as a global creative hub that develops innovative and inspiring creative projects. We have been studying various international best practices for the establishment of creative zones, and we aim to make the Al Quoz Creative Zone an exceptional model for a creative zone in line with our leadership’s vision,” said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said the authority had identified the next steps, which include preparing the final masterplan, defining the developmental requirements, setting the executive plan and its stages, and proposing some quick solutions to attract artists and investors.

By 2026, the master plan is expected to support Al Quoz Creative Zone with facilities that will house 6,800 creatives.

Matar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, and vice-chairman of the committee, said RTA would add creative and aesthetic touches to public transport and flexible mobility vehicles and infrastructure so that they will be in harmony with the beautiful design of the zone.

As for the infrastructure, a new bus service was formed linking Al Safa Metro Station to Al Quoz Creative Zone. Work on the external bus wrapping for busses on the route was also completed, with the service becoming operational in June.

Furthermore, designs for the area’s street signages are now complete, including those at the area’s entrance.

The flexible mobility and transportation integration project aim to promote the integration of flexible mobility means and provide a stimulating and friendly environment for walking and cycling.

The project will be implemented across two phases.

In the short term, Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station will be linked to Al Quoz Creative Zone through pedestrian and bicycle paths and individual means of transportation spanning 3.5 km, providing three transportation centres, in addition to a pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Al Manara Street.

In the long term, the project will include the provision of pedestrian and bicycle paths and individual transportation spanning 13 km to connect all the area’s major destinations, in addition to the setting up of multi-use yards for all kinds of activities and events as well as the addition of new mobility centres, shading elements and landscaping.

