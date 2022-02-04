ABU DHABI - The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has issued 6,000 volunteer licenses in the emirate, since the launch of the service in September of last year. The licensing service aims to facilitate and encourage volunteering in the emirate and provide support and opportunities for community participation.

The department provides three types of licenses, including those for individuals, groups of five or more people, as well as organisations that use volunteers in operations and programmes.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Control Sector at DCD, said: "By issuing 6,000 volunteer licenses, DCD has contributed to promoting the concept of social responsibility and creating an integrated and sustainable system for volunteering, which is important to ensure social cohesion in Abu Dhabi." "The policy of regulating volunteer work in Abu Dhabi is aimed at creating an efficient and effective volunteering environment by promoting awareness and encouraging participation from all segments of society. It also helps ensure professional standards and safety of volunteers, in addition to providing an opportunity to volunteers to register as individuals or teams without having to be affiliated with an entity or institution," he added.

Al Ameri pointed out that regulating the sector helps preserve the rights and define the duties of volunteers – from individuals to teams and entities. Volunteering in Abu Dhabi has become integrated in terms of legislation and policies that enhance the legal framework for volunteering. He also pointed out that DCD cooperates with the Emirates Foundation to encourage volunteering and enable volunteers to obtain and promote opportunities through the official platform.

According to the policy launched by the department in 2020, the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), which is part of DCD, and the Emirates Foundation signed an MoU to create an environment that encourages volunteer work in Abu Dhabi. Al Ameri said that the MoU marked the start of activation of a strategy to consolidate the sector and create an efficient and effective volunteering environment that supports social development efforts and enhances the economic system in Abu Dhabi.

Obtaining a license is a prerequisite for volunteering work in the emirate to raise the value and quality of volunteer work that benefits the community.

DCD invites individuals wishing to volunteer and obtain a license to apply through the "Volunteers.ae" platform through the link https://volunteers.ae/abudhabi by filling out the form and attaching the required documents. Data will be reviewed, and a decision will be made whether to accept or reject if the conditions are not met. Issued licenses are sent to the applicant via e-mail.

There are nine categories for volunteering in Abu Dhabi, which include traditional volunteering, volunteering for social affairs, volunteering in emergencies, volunteering in events, virtual volunteering, volunteering for visitors, institutional volunteering, specialist volunteering, and overseas volunteering.

Additional conditions state that a volunteer must be at least 18 years old, and anyone under this age may volunteer with the written consent of his guardian. Licensed volunteer is authorized to volunteer within the geographical boundaries of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

