Travellers in the UAE applying for visas have been warned to remain vigilant and cautious due to the rising threat of fraudsters attempting to deceive individuals into sending them money.

VFS Global, which facilitates visa services for many countries worldwide, including the UAE, has issued an advisory against scammers stealing personal details and asking travellers to remit money.

The company, which has partnered with 68 governments, operates a global network with over 3,300 application centres in 145 countries. It has processed over 264 million visa requests since its inception in 2001. It only manages non-judgemental and administrative tasks related to applications, passports, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task.

“If you are a visa aspirant, it’s possible that fraudsters may attempt to gain access to your personal information or ask for money via social channels. Be assured that VFS Global follows a strict set of guidelines to ensure the safety of your data. Prior knowledge can keep you safe!”, it said in an advisory.

It further elaborated that its employees will never ask visa aspirants for personal information through social media channels. “Be aware of false promises offering overseas settlement opportunities. The decision of a visa aspirant’s application is not under VFS Global’s control,” it said.

In another advisory issued earlier, VFS Global said it has not appointed any agents in the country for the provision of any visa-related advice or services to applicants.

“VFS Global has no affiliation whatsoever with any agents – travel companies, typing offices, agents for flight bookings and travel insurances – in the UAE for the provision of any visa-related advice or services to applicants. VFS Global will not be responsible for applicants who seek advice or services in regards to their visa from any agents or for fees paid to agents in relation to the same,” it said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).