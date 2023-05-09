ABU DHABI - The State Public Prosecution announced the launch of "Waey," a new Criminal Information Centre aimed at increasing legal literacy and promoting awareness of criminal laws among the public.

The centre will develop a range of initiatives and programmes to promote positive behaviour and spread a culture of tolerance, including media awareness, legal guidance, and community outreach. It will also monitor negative social behaviours and phenomena that could impact Emirati society's values and launch campaigns to raise awareness of their dangers and negative effects.

To ensure its message reaches all segments of society, especially the youth, the centre will leverage all media channels and emerging technologies.