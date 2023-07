Police not just make the city safe and secure, but also shower gifts and bring smiles on people's faces.

The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative.

A delegation from the department visited patients at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital and showered them flowers and gifts.

