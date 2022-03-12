UAE - In one of the biggest drug busts ever at Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tonnes of heroin, worth Dh150 million, into the UAE.

The drugs were seized in coordination with the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

Major-General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said on Friday that an anti-narcotics department investigation discovered a suspicious shipment from a neighbouring country waiting to be shipped to Europe.

The anti-narcotics department and the Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs immediately formed a joint team to seize the shipment.

Al Mazrouei said the operation was one of the most successful ever.

“It also confirms the force’s professionalism and high capabilities in confronting international gangs,” he added.

