UAE - The Ministry of Community Development has launched the ‘Soun’ (safeguard) mobile application, an innovative system for early detection against potential abuse.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said the application ascertains whether the victim is in safe and sound condition or the degree to which they have been abused.

The app can also tell if the victim needs specialised consultations. It finds if there is a need to involve specialists directly when the application evaluates the case in ‘red colour’. Moreover, the person is notified through a notice as soon as they have answered the questions.

‘Soun’ and the Family Protection guide were part of the initiatives launched during the UAE Innovation Month on Friday in line with the innovation week held at Dubai Expo 2020.

The minister said Soun maintains the stability of all family members and achieves their wellbeing. It coincides with the initiatives of the family protection policy to strengthen a social system that protects family members, preserves their rights, maintains the family entity and affirms its role in active community development.

Eman Hareb Al Falahi, director of the Social Protection Department at the ministry, explained: “The system guides people to the phone numbers of competent authorities and provides necessary assistance to those exposed to abuse.”

She said: “It also provides all beneficiaries with the necessary information to ensure that they are safeguarded and enjoy their wellbeing in stable conditions. It makes them aware of their rights and obligations through several educational videos. This encourages them to increase their knowledge and reject abuse in appropriate ways.”

This system protects the private lives of family members, aids domestic violence management, and applies prevention methods by using Ministry- prescribed guidelines.

How does the app work?

The Soun innovative system provides four contents for users: scientific, preventive, therapeutic and educational. Features of the new system include three degrees of evaluation: Green colour, which indicates that the person lives within a safe environment; orange colour means that the person needs specialised consultations to help him/her reach the state of stability; and red colour means that the person needs special protection measures.

The application provides users with phone numbers that they can contact, maintaining the confidentiality of information.

The ministry aims to apply the ‘Soun’ Innovative System to all users, such as children, women, men, people of determination and senior citizens. People of different nationalities can use it as well.

The app offers an early detection form for abuse, a guide to prevention against domestic violence, related protection laws, digital wellbeing policy, and awareness videos. It also allows the customer to conduct a self-assessment.

Users can download the app through ‘mocdconnect’ on app stores, including Apple and Android. The app is available in both Arabic and English. The system can easily be used by adults, young people and even children.

Dr Mohammed Mahmood Al Kamali, director-general of Judicial Training Institute, said the guide is a fruitful strategic partnership between the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Justice.

