A joint international operation led to the seizure of 55 tonnes of drugs worth $750 million.

Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, posted a video of the two-month operation led by the International Security Alliance.

Conducted in cooperation with the Police Community of the Americas (Ameripol), the operation targeted transnational illicit drug trafficking networks. It involved "monitoring air, land and sea routes used by such networks", according to information shared in the video.

The video showed several shipments containing drugs being busted and suspects arrested. Officers could be seen recovering the narcotics from various things, including watermelons.

The operation saw new methods developed to monitor illicit drug flows.

