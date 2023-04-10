Despite the crackdown by police authorities in various emirates, many residents have complained that women carrying infants and accompanying children under 12 years old are knocking at doors before or during Iftar begging for money.

To avoid arrest

The authorities have launched an intensified awareness campaigns and crackdowns to curb begging in all streets, mosques and shopping areas. But the beggars took to residential buildings knocking on doors asking for money.

Mohamed Ali, a resident of the Al Nahda area in Sharjah, said that since the begging of Ramadan, he noticed women of various nationalities carrying or accompanying children come asking for money. “I offered them food, but they insist on receiving cash, and they demand more than Dh10.”

Refuse food and clothes

Residents in the northern emirates have said that the beggars refused to accept food and clothes and insisted on taking cash only. Hisham Rakan said the beggars now invaded residential areas due to police inspections that target them. They knew that the police would not enter the residential building searching for them.

Aisha Al Kuttabi said she spotted a woman carrying an infant in her lap and walking around in the hot son begging for money. She told her long story about her family’s condition and how her husband disappeared, leaving her with three children who needed food and care. “I offered to provide her with food and commodities and used clothes for her children, but she refused and demanded Dh5,000.”

Dubai police crackdown continues

Colonel Ali Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of the Anti-Infiltration Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the Dubai police nabbed a large number of beggars during the crackdown launched before and during the first week of Ramadan.

The police will continue its efforts by deploying patrols in various parts of the city and responding to public reports about the presence of beggars in their areas. The police also continue raising awareness of the dangers of dealing with beggars and guiding community members to official and reliable channels for donation.

Sharjah police nabbed 10 women and 109 men

In Sharjah, the authorities during its continuous crackdown, arrested 119 beggars, including 109 males and 10 females some of them accompanied children.

Brigadier General Arif Bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, stated that the total amount of money found with the beggars since the beginning of Ramadan exceeded Dh33,000.

He called on community members wishing to donate their alms money to go to state-accredited charitable associations and institutions, in order to ensure that the money goes to those who deserve it.

Wadimah law will be implemented

The public prosecution has warned against the exploitation of children in begging practices. The perpetrator of this act shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000, or with one of these two penalties.

According to Articles (38) and (68) of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 regarding the Child Rights Law “Wadimah”, it is prohibited to exploit a child in begging, or to employ a child in conditions contrary to the law, or to assign a child to work that impedes his education or harms his health or safety, physical, psychological, moral or mental.

