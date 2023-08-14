The UAE helped solve 521 cases of money laundering and collaborated with international law enforcement agencies to apprehend 187 individuals wanted globally, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the MoI noted the combined efforts have led to confiscations of over Dh 4billion over the past two years.

The ministry said, “This highlights the nation's integrated approach and is aligned with the UAE's strong stance against crime and the promotion of a safe society."

