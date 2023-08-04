RIYADH — An expatriate working as representative of a commercial establishment engaged in preparations of veterinary medicines in an illegal manner was arrested in the Eastern Province.



The criminal investigation officers caught him while transporting veterinary preparations in an unrefrigerated vehicle equipped with no heat maps and temperature gauges during high temperature. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) referred the worker to the Public Prosecution, after he was caught during an inspection tour of the officials in the city of Dammam, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The authority stated that it was found that the representative possessed unregistered veterinary medicinal preparations, and that he used raw materials to manufacture veterinary preparations such as spray to treat parasites and a spray to treat animals’ eye diseases. The results of the analysis showed that it did not comply with the technical regulations. He was also found buying empty containers for the purpose of filling these preparations without obtaining the regular licenses.



The SFDA confirmed that the possession, manufacture, composition and marketing of a veterinary preparation without obtaining the necessary statutory licenses is a violation of the provisions of the Veterinary Products Law in the Gulf Cooperation Council states and its executive regulations, based on Article 27 of the law. The article stipulates that whoever commits cheating in the veterinary preparation, sales, and manufacturing is considered as a violation, and SFDA has the jurisdiction to refer it to the competent investigation authority, the Public Prosecution, based on the law.



According to the law, the penalty is up to five years in prison, or a fine not exceeding SR5 million or of both. The authority urged to report the violations of the establishments under its supervision by calling the unified number (19999) or through the Tameni application.

