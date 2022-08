Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has seized a consignment of food products (nine tons of dried fruits) at Jeddah Islamic Port due to containing non-permitted colors and violating nutrition label.



The authority indicated that the products were seized before entering the market. Legal measures were also taken against the violating facility.



SFDA called on consumers to report violations by facilities under its supervision by calling the unified number (19999).