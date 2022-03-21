RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) urged all the citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom not to respond to any types of communications that aim to lure callers to disclose their personal data and password.



The authority said that it had monitored a number of data theft cases in which citizens were the victims. They were harmed through tricks employed by unscrupulous guys, some of whom claimed to be affiliated with the National Information Center, asking them to update their banking data.



The authority urged all to take precautions and never respond to communications that aim to lure callers to disclose their personal information and confidential numbers, saying that this unfortunately may result in the theft of their data and eventually harmful to them.



Over the past few days, the SDAIA said that several phone calls were received by several citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia from individuals, some of whom, alleged to be affiliated with the National Information Center, to update bank data.



Due to the fact that the National Information Center does not contact beneficiaries, the SDAIA calls on the public to preserve the confidentiality of their personal information and commit to the relevant regulations and policies issued by the national data administration office at the authority.

