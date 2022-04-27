RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) urged all citizens and residents as well as visitors to the Kingdom to follow a number of measures to protect themselves against falling victims of financial fraud.



SAMA said that the customers must be constantly aware of different types of trickeries and methods of financial fraud being employed by unscrupulous people and fraudsters.



It urged the public to handle any dubious queries slowly and without any rush to provide personal credentials and banking data to any party, whether through any link, website, text message or phone call claiming to be from a government or commercial entity.



The Central Bank stressed the need to verify the identity and legality of any party, which is seeking personal and financial data in an informal way via text messages, e-mail links, or social media.



It also underlined the need to communicate with the financial agency that is being dealt with as well as with the competent security authorities immediately in the event of suspecting any fraudulent dealings.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).