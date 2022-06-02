RIYADH — The Public Prosecution clarified that the gabapentin composite was among the locally controlled psychotropic substances.



It stated that gabapentin is included in the second schedule of category E of locally controlled psychotropic substances and that is in accordance with the decision of the competent authorities and based on Article 70 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law.



According to the Public Prosecution, the symptoms following the use of the gabapentin composite range from dizziness, vertigo, severe nervousness, bouts of severe aggression, and the occurrence of disturbances and problems with memory as well as feeling tiresome and exhaustion in addition to constipation and the occurrence of stomach disorders.



This is because of a drop in blood circulation and trembling in the extremities and loss of control of the body.



The symptoms also include blurring of vision as a result of low blood pressure, weak brain centers, stuttering in speech, addiction and the inability to dispense with it.



Gabapentin, sold under the brand name Neurontin among others, is an anticonvulsant medication primarily used to treat partial seizures and neuropathic pain.



It is a first-line medication for the treatment of neuropathic pain caused by diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and central pain.

