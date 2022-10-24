RIYADH — An official source in the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) revealed the details of 15 corruption cases.



The source said on Saturday that the authority initiated several criminal cases lately, and legal procedures against the accused are under way.



The most prominent cases were:



1st case: An executive of one of the government companies was arrested for abusing his authority for personal gain.



2nd case: With the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, an officer of the rank of Brigadier was arrested for receiving SR450,000 from a company in exchange for facilitating its contracting procedures with the ministry (the owner and the CEO of an Arab nationality were arrested).



He received SR12,000 from a resident in exchange for promising him to issue necessary permits to enable him to perform Hajj, and for issuing a fake approval from the Ministry for a hotel to host a special occasion.



This is in addition, to his participation with two citizens (mediators) and an employee of the Ministry of Justice and a notary (all arrested) for illegally completing the procedures of transferring a land ownership in exchange for SR12,500,000.



3rd case: A former employee at the Department of Lands and Properties who also acted as a representative of the Municipality for transferring ownerships in the notarial offices, was arrested for forging, and transferring deeds of four residential property to commercial plots with a market value of SR10,000,000.



Two plots were transferred to the ownership of the Head of the Safety and Security Department of the Municipality; the remaining two were transferred to the ownership of the mother of a friend of the first accused.



4th case: An employee of a Municipality in one of the regions was arrested for requesting SR1,500,000 from a female citizen in exchange for illegally completing the procedures of expropriating a land, as well as requesting SR50,000 from a citizen in exchange for illegally completing the process of issuing a deed for 6 villas.



5th case: A resident was arrested for being caught in the act of paying SR20,000 out of a promised SR180,000, in exchange for issuing 30 qualification and approval certificates (for driving heavy equipment for oil and gas industry).



6th case: A retired employee from a company was arrested for receiving SR180,000 from another company in exchange for renewing the company’s contract, disbursing its dues, and ignoring violations in its contracts.



7th case: An officer at the General Directorate of Civil Defense in one of the regions was arrested for stealing sums of money amounting to SR160,000 by providing incorrect receipts of payments.



8th case: A resident was arrested for being caught in the act of receiving SR20,000 out of a promised SR100,000 in exchange for illegally completing a real estate financing transaction for a citizen.



9th case: Three citizens were arrested for paying SR64,000, in exchange for illegally adding individuals to the family registry, claiming that they are their children.



10th case: Two citizens working in a Municipality of one of the regions and two residents (mediators) were arrested for receiving sums of money ranging from SR250 to SR10,000 in exchange for illegally finalizing procedures of licenses for commercial shops.



11th case: An employee in a Municipality of one of the governorates was arrested for seizing equipment belonging to a company inside the municipal garage and requesting SR5,000 to be delivered to a citizen (a mediator), who was arrested in the act of receiving that money in exchange for not issuing violations against the company.



12th case: A security guard working in a deportation center in one of the regions was arrested for receiving SR5,000 from a resident, in exchange for not deporting his son.



13th case: A police officer in one of the governorates was arrested for issuing incorrect criminal record belonging to his brother (arrested).



14th case: An employee in the General Administration of Education in one of the regions was arrested for illegally employing his daughters in law.



15th case: Two residents working in a contracting company with the Saudi Electricity Company were arrested, for being caught in the act of tampering with the reading of electricity meters for some subscribers, in exchange for a fee, to reduce the cost of electricity consumption.



Nazaha affirmed on the continuation to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm public interest in any way, and that the accountability extends far beyond the retirement of individuals, as these types of crimes have no statute of limitations.

