Riyadh: The official spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that the security follow-up to the drug smuggling and promotion networks targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youth resulted in thwarting an attempt to smuggle (197,570) amphetamine tablets in the possession of two Syrian residents and a citizen in Riyadh.



The culprits were arrested in cooperation with the Omani and UAE counterparts, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.