Riyadh: The official Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi said that the security follow-up to the drug smuggling and promotion networks, targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youth, has resulted in foiling an attempt to smuggle 3,510,000 amphetamine pills, which were found hidden in a shipment of stones and gardening supplies at Jeddah Islamic Port.



The shipment was found in the possession of three Turkish residents, a resident, an expat on a visitor’s visa, a Syrian expat on an Umrah visa, and four citizens. They all have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.