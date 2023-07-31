HADITHA — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has managed to thwart 3 attempts to smuggle more than 151,000 captagon pills in Haditha port, which were found hidden in vehicles coming to Saudi Arabia.



In the first attempt, ZATCA stated that it thwarted the smuggling of about 43,000 captagon pills hidden inside an engine of one of the trucks coming through the port.



In the second attempt, the authority said that it successfully managed to thwart a quantity of 45,349 captagon pills, noting that it was found hidden inside the air compressor tank of another vehicle.



ZATCA added that it thwarted, in the third attempt, about 62,790 captagon pills hidden inside a vehicle's cooling engine.



It has confirmed that it will continue to tighten customs control over Saudi Arabia's imports and exports, warning that it will confront all smuggling attempts, within the continued cooperation and coordination with its partners in the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), in order to achieve protection and security for the society.



ZATCA calls on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by contacting the authority’s designated number for security reports, 1910, via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or by the international number 00966114208417.



The authority will receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law with utmost confidentiality, granting a financial reward to the informer if the provided information is correct.

