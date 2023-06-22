RIYADH — The Saudi Public Security warned against falling into the trap of scammers regarding services and facilities related to performance of Hajj rituals.



It called on Saudi citizens and expatriates not to respond to fake advertisements on social media about performing Hajj on behalf of others; securing and distributing adahi (sacrificial animal) coupon for pilgrims; selling Hajj bracelets; securing means of transportation, and other misleading advertisements for the purpose of fraud by scammers and bogus establishments.



The Public Security warned that it will take stringent punitive measures against those involved in such fraudulent practices pertaining to Hajj. It clarified that the Saudi Project for Utilization of Sacrificial Animals is the official authority concerned with carrying out sacrifice of animals on behalf of the pilgrims, and it can be purchased or track its performance through the link adahi.org.



The pilgrims can contact over the unified number 920020193 for any inquiries in this regard as well as to track requests. The Public Security called on citizens and residents to abide by the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations by calling over the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and the number 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

