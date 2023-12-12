RIYADH — Saudi Public Prosecution referred the case of two Saudi citizens who are accused of murdering a person through causing a car collision deliberately.



It was found in investigations, carried out by the Assault on Persons Wing at the Public Prosecution, that the two defendants were driving at a high speed that caused harm to public safety, and that one of them deliberately swerved into the other following previous disputes. Each one of them collided with the other with the intention of causing harm, which caused one of the two vehicles to deviate from its path and collide with an electric light pole. This also led to the death of one of the passengers and causing injury to others.



The two defendants were arrested and a criminal lawsuit was filed against them at the competent court, asking the court to award them maximum penalties prescribed in the law. This was after completing the investigations and collection of evidence against the citizens who are accused of intentionally causing the death of the victim.



The Public Prosecution stressed the importance of preserving human life and protecting it from crimes. It also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and avoiding negligence while driving vehicles so as to ensure the safety of passengers.

