JEDDAH — A Specialized Saudi court awarded 15 years in prison to a Saudi citizen convicted of possessing drugs with the intention of its sale. The court also imposed travel ban of a similar period, an official source at the Public Prosecution revealed.



The court also awarded varying jail terms for other defendants, who were convicted of covering up of the crime as they failed to report it to the competent authorities despite their presence in the crime scene.



The source stated that the Narcotics Prosecution wing has completed the investigation procedures against the citizen on charges of drug possession. It was found in investigations that the citizen was engaged in the crime of drug promotion in an apartment that he had prepared for this purpose in the Jeddah governorate.



During the raid of the citizen’s apartment, eight bags of the narcotic methamphetamine and other drugs were found. There were also tools for drug use, weighing machines and empty bags for the packaging of narcotics at the hideout.



The Public Prosecution referred the case to the competent court, which pronounced the verdict after conducting trials.

