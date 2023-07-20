RIYADH — The Control and Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) initiated a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Dhul Hijjah and arrested 65 people in connection with corruption charges. The arrested people were released on bail later.



The accused included officials of the ministries of interior, defense, National Guard, health, education, and municipal and rural affairs and housing.



The Nazaha officials carried out 2,230 rounds of inspections, and investigated charges against 213 people before detaining 65 of them.



The crimes being investigated against them included bribery, corruption, abuse of power, money laundering, and forgery, the commission said in a statement.

