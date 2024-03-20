Riyadh: The official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), Major Marwan Al-Hazmi, stated that security measures, in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,465,000 amphetamine tablets concealed within a shipment of agricultural fertilizers through the Jeddah Islamic Port.



The individuals intended to receive the shipment were apprehended in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions. The group comprises one Syrian resident, two displaced persons, and two Saudi citizens. Legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.



Security authorities urge the public to report any information related to drug smuggling or sales by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom. Alternatively, individuals may contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with utmost confidentiality.