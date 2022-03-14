RIYADH — The dossier of Al-Dalwah bombing in Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province has come to a close on Saturday with the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of the execution of 81 people who embraced extremism and deviant thought.



They included eight terrorists who were convicted of carrying out attack at Al-Dalwah village on Ashura day on Nov. 3, 2014, when three masked gunmen shot at a group of people, killing eight people and injuring nine others.



The executed terrorists who had a role in the attack were Abdullah Bin Saeed Al-Qahtani; Tariq Bin Musaed Al-Mutairi; Khalid Bin Zuwaid Al-Anzi; Marwan Bin Ibrahim Al-Dhafar, Riyad Bin Ahmed Harbi; Bassam Bin Nasser Al-Hamid; Fayez Bin Ayyad Al-Rasheed and Ahmed Bin Musaed Al-Mutairi.



They were accused of committing several crimes such as shooting at citizens in the village of Al-Dalwah during the sacred month of Muharram, which resulted in the killing of a number of citizens, including children and two security men, and wounding several others, and securing weapons and ammunition for them.



Al-Ahsa, which was known for tolerance and fraternity among various segments of the local society, turned into a field for a terrorist attack at the end of 2014, with an ulterior design of triggering sectarian strife in the Saudi society, according to a report in Al-Arabiya channel.



Four terrorists attacked the Husseiniya Al-Dalwah during an Ashura event on Muharram 10. With the Al-Dalwah bombing, the Daesh (so-called IS) terrorist organization had opened a series of bloody operations that targeted places of worship and gatherings of innocent civilians in the region.



The Ministry of Interior achieved great success in dealing sternly with the Al-Dalwah bombing, as the identities of the perpetrators of the attack were quickly revealed just 10 hours after the incident. Six suspects were arrested from three cities of Shaqra, Al-Khobar and Al-Ahsa. The security forces arrested 15 suspects who had a close link with the attack.



Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, had said at the time that the perpetrators of the crime were four people, one of whom was a leader of a terrorist cell and was associated with Daesh.



“They started operation after receiving orders from abroad, specifying the targets and the time of execution in Al-Ahsa region. They surveyed the site and executed their crime, after they stole a citizen’s car and killed him, and used it to carry out the terrorist attack,” he said.

