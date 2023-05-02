JEDDAH — Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 5,280,000 pills of amphetamine and arrested six people involved in the crime.



Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Maj. Marwan Al-Hazimi has said that the security services monitoring drug trafficking and drug dealers, which endanger the security of the Kingdom and its young people.



“We have foiled an attempt to smuggle 5,280,000 pills of amphetamine hidden in a shipment of stones and building supplies passing through the Islamic port of Jeddah.”



The attempt was foiled in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).



The culprits were arrested, including six people receiving the shipment in Riyadh and Jeddah.



They were three residents — a Syrian citizen with a visitor's visa, a resident holding Sudanese nationality and a Saudi citizen.



Preliminary legal action was taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).