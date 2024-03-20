Jeddah: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Jeddah arrested three Yemeni nationals for attempting to sell 11,706 prescription tablets and 1.8 kg of hashish. Legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.



Security authorities are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.