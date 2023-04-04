RIYADH — The Riyadh region police have arrested 8 expatriates for promoting fake Umrah campaigns for the purpose of fraud.



The police said that it was revealed that the 8 expatriates are violators of the residency (iqama) system, labor laws, of Indian nationality.



The accused used 4 copying and printing offices as their headquarters to carry out the fake Umrah campaigns.



The Riyadh police has confirmed the arrest of the 8 accused, and all legal measures were taken against them. They were then referred to the Public Prosecution.

