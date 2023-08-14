RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,242,560 Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of baklava that entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA quoted ZATCA as saying it coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) to arrest the two individuals who were supposed to receive the shipment.

It also stressed that it would continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports to ensure the security and protection of the society from criminal activities, in cooperation and constant coordination with GDNC.



