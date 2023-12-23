RIYADH — Customs teams at Al Haditha and Al Batha ports in Saudi Arabia thwarted two major drug smuggling attempts, seizing over 117,000 Captagon pills and more than 6,000 grams of the drug 'Shabu', the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced.



The contraband was found concealed in two trucks entering the Kingdom through the border crossings.



The authority explained that the first interception at Al Haditha customs involved 117,210 Captagon pills found hidden in various parts of a truck.



In a separate incident at Al Batha, customs officials discovered 6,170 grams of Shabu ingeniously concealed inside a fire extinguisher in another truck.



Following the seizures, coordination with the General Directorate for Drug Control ensured the arrest of three individuals within the Kingdom, who were intended recipients of the drugs.



The authority emphasized its ongoing commitment to strengthening customs control on imports and exports. Such vigilance forms a crucial part of their strategy to enhance community security and protect society by curbing all smuggling attempts.



The authority urged public cooperation in combating smuggling to safeguard the community and the national economy. They encouraged reporting any smuggling activities through the dedicated security hotline (1910), email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or international number (+966 114208417). Reports are handled with utmost confidentiality, and informants are eligible for financial rewards if their information proves accurate.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).