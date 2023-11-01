RIYADH — The Board of Directors of the General Authority for Competition decided to initiate criminal cases against two establishments operating in the poultry and egg sector for their involvement in manipulating product prices.

The decision was taken after examining the complaints against three firms working in this sector. The board decided to consider a settlement request submitted by the third establishment.



Dr. Ahmed Al-Khulaifi, chairman of the Board, chaired the meeting, which was held in the presence of Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Zoum, executive chairman of the authority, and the board members.



The board decided to file a criminal case against two establishments operating in the wholesale and stationery supplies sector for not completing the settlement requirements after the expiry of the statutory periods in this respect.



The meeting agreed to carry out an investigation about the violation of any of the articles of the Competition Law and its executive regulations by establishments engaged in various economic activities. These activities include building and construction, and operating and managing business services.



The board meeting accepted the Settlement Committee’s decision for settlement with 10 firms operating in the sectors such as retail, order delivery, maintenance, operation, general contracting, and automobiles.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).