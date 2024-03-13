Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports has taken decisive action against citizens and residents who have violated residency, work, and border security regulations during the month of Sha’ban in 1445 AH.

Through its various administrative committees, the directorate issued a total of 17,509 administrative decisions, with violators facing imprisonment, fines, or deportation.

The General Directorate of Passports appeals to all facility owners, whether citizens or residents, as well as other individuals, to not hire or provide transportation or housing to violators of these regulations. Citizens and residents are urged not to conceal or assist violators in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

To report any individuals who are in violation of residency, work, and border security regulations, the General Directorate of Passports encourages collaboration by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.