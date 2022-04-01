RIYADH – Saudi Arabia, represented by the Presidency of State Security, has designated on Thursday 25 individuals and entities involved in facilitating financing activities of the terrorist Houthi militia.



The presidency added these people and entities from different nationalities to the country’s terrorist list for their involvement in facilitating financing to the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia based in Yemen.



The classification was made in coordination with the United States of America represented by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, the presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



These persons and entities are engaged in facilitating the financing of the terrorist Houthi militia’s operations with the support of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, working as an international network aimed at destabilizing Yemen, the presidency pointed out.



The SPA listed the names of the blacklisted individuals and entities as the following:



Individuals:



1- Chiranjeev Kumar Singh, Indian national.



2- Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, Yemeni national.



3- Konstantinos Stavridis, Greek national.



4- Saeed Ahmed Muhammad Al-Jamal, Yemeni national.



5- Manoj Sabharwal, Indian national.



6- Jami Ali Mohammed, Somali national.



7- Hani Abdul Majid Muhammad Asaad, Yemeni national.



8- Abdi Nasser Ali Mahmoud, British national.



9- Talib Ali Hussein Al-Ahmad Al-Rawi, Syrian national



10- Abdul Jalil Mallah, Syrian national.



Entities:



1- Aurum Ship Management FZC.



2- Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC.



3- JJO General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company.



4- Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyu, Mculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi Company.



5- Alfoulk Trading Co. L.L.C.



6- Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance.



7- Al-Hadha Exchange Company.



8- Adoon General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim.



9- Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co.



10- Adoon General Trading L.L.C.



11-Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export.



12- Fani Oil Trading FZE.



13- Adoon General Trading FZE.



14- Triple Success, MOI No. 9167148.



15- Light Moon Vessel MOI 9109550.



The presidency noted that all funds and assets belonging to the names listed above must be frozen. It is also prohibited to carry out any direct or indirect dealings with them, for them or on their behalf, by financial institutions, designated non-financial professions and businesses and all legal and natural persons. Legal measures shall also be taken against anyone whose relationship is established with the blacklisted individuals and entities.



The presidency stated that these actions were taken based on the Law on Combating Terrorism Crimes and Its Financing, and the executive mechanisms for UN Security Council resolutions related to combating terrorism and its financing, including Security Council Resolution No. 1373 (2001), which targets those who carry out terrorist acts or those who provide support to terrorists, the statement added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).