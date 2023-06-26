RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has arrested the prohibition of all forms of begging, even the electronic ones.



Anyone, who tries to practice begging, whatever its intention or purpose, will be subject to accountability



The Public Prosecution said that the penalty would be severe if it was committed by an organized group.



It has stressed whoever practices beggary, manages beggars, incites others, agrees with them, or helps them in any way whatsoever in any of this, within an organized group that practices beggary, will be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to 1 year, and a financial fine of up to SR100,000.



It is worth mentioning that the penalty doubles if the prohibited practice is repeated once again, not exceeding double the maximum limit prescribed for it.



As for non-Saudis, they will be deported from the Kingdom, except for the wife of a Saudi or if her children are Saudis, or the husband of a Saudi woman.

