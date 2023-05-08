RIYADH — Four members of a gang, including three Saudis and one Nigerian, who were involved in the smuggling and sale of cocaine, were arrested. About 2.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized from them.



The Criminal Investigation Department of the Riyadh Police revealed that it foiled an attempt to smuggle in and the sale of 2.2 kilograms of cocaine in the city of Riyadh and the Jeddah governorate.



The gang members included a Nigerian national, based in the Jeddah governorate, who was found involved in the smuggling of cocaine while a citizen led a gang of two other citizens who were engaged in carrying out the sale of cocaine in the city of Riyadh using organized criminal methods.



Riyadh police seized the quantity of cocaine and a sum of money. Legal measures were taken against the arrested gang members and they were referred to the competent authorities.



The security authorities called on Saudi citizens and expatriates to report information about any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or sale by calling over the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province and the number 999 in the rest of the Saudi regions.



They are also urged to report to the General Directorate of Narcotic Control (GNDC) via the number 995 or e-mail 995@gdnc.gov.sa. The authorities stated that all such reporting will be treated confidentially.

