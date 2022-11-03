RIYADH — A total of 11 persons were sentenced to a total of 65 years of jail terms and SR29 million in fines for embezzling public wealth. An official source at the Public Prosecution stated that investigations have resulted in the indictment of 11 persons and commercial entities for forming an organized criminal gang for the purpose of embezzling public money.



It was revealed in investigations that the convicts embezzled diesel, procured through government support, by buying it in large quantities, taking advantage of their possession of fuel filling stations, and illegally reselling it to people who in turn smuggled it out of the Kingdom and sold it in other countries.



The gang also involved in committing a number of other crimes, including money laundering, forgery, cover-up, and violating the banking monitoring system. The accused were arrested and referred to the competent court, which issued the verdict after completing the trial procedures.



The court ruled to confiscate objects and assets used in the crime and proceeds collected through illegal dealings. It also prohibited the convicted commercial entities from concluding contracts with public authorities and canceled the licenses of gas stations belonging to the perpetrators. The expatriates involved in the crime will be deported after serving their sentences.

