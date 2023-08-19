Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that a number of its employees in the General Directorate of Passports department has been arrested for their involvement in committing crimes of appropriation, embezzlement and damage to public money.

"After searching, investigating and collecting the necessary evidence", MoI said the accused were held and were then referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

Article 148 of Law No. 11 of 2004 states: "Whoever, being a public officer, embezzles money, papers, or others, which were in his possession in respect of his public office shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of no less than five years and not exceeding ten years.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not exceeding fifteen years if the perpetrator is entrusted with deposits of cash or monetary exchange, or if he is assigned to collect fines, fees, taxes or the like and the money is delivered to him in this capacity."

The Peninsula Newspaper