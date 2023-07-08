The State of Qatar on Thursday participated in the Ministerial virtual meeting to announce the launch of Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater represented Qatar in the meeting.

In a speech to the meeting, HE Al Khater said that the aim of gathering is to develop comprehensive strategies to effectively address illicit synthetic drugs and their trafficking, stressing in this context the need for a multifaceted approach, with a focus on prevention, law enforcement, international cooperation and public awareness.

HE Al Khater expressed Qatar's praise for these important efforts for alliance and cooperation to address illegal synthetic drugs and their serious threat to public health and safety. She expressed aspiration to work and cooperate, with all partners, on the priorities of innovative international policies to combat synthetic drugs.

