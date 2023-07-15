The Search and Follow-up Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested eight persons for scamming citizens and deceiving them with the lure of getting financial profits by establishing dummy companies, the MoI said in a tweet Friday.

The arrested had created the dummy companies to sell entry visas in violation of the law, MoI said. Stamps of these dummy companies and fake documents used for transactions were found with the accused.

The arrested people were referred to the prosecution along with the seized items to complete the legal procedures, MoI said.

