The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has referred 45 recruitment and domestic worker recruitment establishments – from 2022 to date – for operating in the labour market without obtaining the necessary licenses from the Ministry.

The Ministry explained that among the violating establishments were four that were identified two weeks ago in Al Ain during an inspection campaign conducted by the Ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi - Al Ain branch.

“MoHRE has taken legal action against the four establishments, including referring them to the Public Prosecution and imposing administrative fines of AED50,000 on their owners. The establishments had been closed with the Department of Economic Development placing closure signs on their doors,” MoHRE said in a statement on Sunday.

“Temporary accommodation has been provided for the domestic workers at the violating establishments, and procedures have been initiated to transfer them – upon their willingness – to MoHRE-approved domestic worker recruitment establishments,” it added.

Cautioning against dealing with unlicensed recruitment and domestic worker recruitment establishments and urging the public to check its website (mohre.gov.ae) and official channels to verify the authorised offices, the Ministry called on members of the community to report such illegal practices through its official channels or by contacting the call centre at 600590000.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation implements joint inspection campaigns, in collaboration with its partners, relying on proactive monitoring, reports from members of the community, and regular inspection visits to ensure that any recruitment activity is carried out exclusively by authorised domestic worker recruitment agencies,” the Ministry went on to say.

“Field visits and joint inspection campaigns aim to enhance the regulation of the labour market; boost its productivity, competitiveness, and ease of doing business; and protect the rights of everyone involved.”