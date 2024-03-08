His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said the pardon reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the Holy Month. The pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added.

Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement HH Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al Humaidan.