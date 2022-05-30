JEDDAH — Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, launched on Sunday a project of reformative alternatives to prison sentences at a ceremony held at his emirate office here.



He also inaugurated the work of the Research Chair for Alternative Punishments, which is hosted by Umm Al-Qura University.



The project, which is being implemented through several stages, aims to achieve the integration of the desired roles in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through the government, private and non-profit sectors.



This is to achieve qualitative leap in the concept of punitive measures in accordance with the psychosocial and therapeutic addressing of the issue with enabling the offender to absorb into the general community.



This also helps judicial authorities to develop and implement reform alternatives that take into account the interests of both individuals and the society.



Apart from this, it also enables to create a suitable environment for implementing reformist alternatives and facilitating to have appropriate climate for the transformation of relevant government departments to integrate with the private sector and the non-profit sector to find the best set of reform alternatives that meet national needs.



In the next phase, the project includes carrying out study of a number of proposed alternative penalties for some violations that are minor crimes with no specific penalty.



There is no provision for arrest for such crimes provided that it no longer involves any private rights.



