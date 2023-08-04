JEDDAH — Police have arrested 15 expatriates for stealing 19 cars in Jeddah.

The police said that 13 of the suspects were Pakistanis, and 2 were Syrian. The men allegedly dismantled the stolen cars and sold the parts, police added.

Nine cars were recovered after they were prepared for scrapping, police confirmed.

As for the modus operandi, the thieves used to steal cars and tow them to an abandoned yard outside the urban areas, dismantle the vehicles and sell the parts through scrapyards.



The police said routine measures were taken against the suspects before they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

